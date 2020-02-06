Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will post $696.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $688.20 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $701.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

