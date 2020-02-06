Analysts Expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.06 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.7% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

