Analysts Expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Skechers USA reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 209,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

