Analysts Expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $997.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to announce sales of $997.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $975.50 million. Twitter posted sales of $908.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

