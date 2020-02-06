Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

