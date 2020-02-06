Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Danaher (DHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently:

2/3/2020 – Danaher had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $167.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $165.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/14/2020 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher believes that sturdier demand for innovative products, effective implementation of Danaher Business System and shareholder-friendly policies will bolster profitability going forward. Also, it anticipates the acquisition of the BioPharma business to complement its Life Sciences segment. For fourth-quarter 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.32-$1.35 per share and core sales growth of 4.5%. However, it lowered 2019 earnings estimates to $4.74-$4.77 per share from the previously mentioned $4.75-$4.80, reflecting dilution caused by the Envista transaction. Notably, the company will soon dispose of its remaining 80.6% stake in Envista through an exchange offer. Also, it is exposed to forex woes, high debts, rising costs and others. The company’s earnings estimates have been lowered for 2019 and 2020 in the past 60 days.”

1/10/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00.

12/18/2019 – Danaher had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

DHR stock opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

