Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO)

1/31/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $142.00.

1/21/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/11/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

