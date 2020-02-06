Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):

2/5/2020 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

1/27/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $182.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $195.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $197.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its acquisition of Total System Services has given it a vast exposure to fast growing payments market globally with physical and virtual presence in more than 100 countries. The company remains a leader in providing payment software, e-commerce and omni-channel solutions. The company’s operating cash flow has been increasing over the years, which provides room for investment. Its 2019 guidance, which reflects earnings growth, is impressive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised 1.1% and 4.6% upward over the past 60 days for 2020 and 2021. However, the company suffers from a rising debt level. Its earnings are also expected to face currency volatility, owing to its worldwide presence.”

12/13/2019 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

GPN opened at $200.65 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.05 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 718,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

