Analysts Set Expectations for Eaton Co. PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $102.56. 127,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

