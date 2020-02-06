Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 6th (ACM, AHPI, ATOS, CDAY, CODA, EL, ELF, ELIO, ENTG, EYEN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 6th:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Aecom alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.