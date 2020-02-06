Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2020 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $315.00 to $345.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $370.00.

12/16/2019 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $339.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $310.00 to $318.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $330.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $350.00 to $370.00.

12/11/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $365.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,777,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.