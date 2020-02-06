Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fiserv (FISV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) recently:

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/4/2020 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/3/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2020 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

