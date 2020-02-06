Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY):

2/3/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 66 ($0.87) price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “neutral” rating.

1/9/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.95 ($0.75). The stock had a trading volume of 127,373,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34.

Get Lloyds Banking Group PLC alerts:

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.