Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Critical Analysis

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Wealth Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $27.61 billion 1.39 $3.55 billion $1.28 10.66 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.20) -1.21

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anglo American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 3 5 3 1 2.17 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Anglo American beats Wealth Minerals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

