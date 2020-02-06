Apex Reaches Market Capitalization of $859,891.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Apex has a total market cap of $859,891.00 and $12,100.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003210 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,546,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

