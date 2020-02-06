Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

