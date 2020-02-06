AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.49 million and $110,299.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.03036216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00210789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00133376 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

