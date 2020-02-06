Aragon (ANT) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $27.17 million and $109,709.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008633 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, GOPAX and Upbit. During the last week, Aragon has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,173,226 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

