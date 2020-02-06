Arcadis (ARCAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARCAY opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Arcadis has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Arcadis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

