Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,983,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

