Asanko Gold (AKG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Asanko Gold stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94.

In related news, insider Schlederer John bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

