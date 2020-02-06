Asanko Gold (AKG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Asanko Gold stock opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of $270.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,887.56. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 334,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$294,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,061,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,054,434.16.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

