ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0046

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $7,057.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00752122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007829 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,649,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

