AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. AtriCure comprises about 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AtriCure worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 1,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,059,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

