AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Stephen J. Luczo Acquires 100,000 Shares

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00.

AT&T stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 2,211,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,415,440. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $276.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.