AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of T opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

