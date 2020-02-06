AT&T (T) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AT&T (NYSE: T) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2020 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

1/30/2020 – AT&T had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – AT&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/16/2019 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

T opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 51,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

