Avinash Reddy Purchases 2,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 187,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Stephens started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

