Azbit (AZ) Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Azbit has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $32,776.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.35 or 0.05869926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00126399 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Azbit

Azbit (AZ) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BW.com and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.