B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

PINE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,738. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

