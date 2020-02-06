Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 6,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

