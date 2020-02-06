Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) is Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s 7th Largest Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 3.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.19% of Ball worth $41,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ball by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,716. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

