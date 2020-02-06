Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $14,726.60 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,726.60.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,583 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $8,859.69.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,752 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $5,851.68.

On Monday, January 27th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,123 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $3,806.97.

On Friday, January 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 9,129 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $30,856.02.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 10,488 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,925.04.

On Friday, January 17th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,988 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $20,658.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,989 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $19,883.48.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,914.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN remained flat at $$3.35 during trading on Thursday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,479. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 218,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.51% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

