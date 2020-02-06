BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

