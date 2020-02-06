Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,497,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,226,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $312.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

