BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Commerzbank upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

