BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.63-2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.153-18.512 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

