Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0913 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $105,388.00 and $110.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026543 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00260351 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000710 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 222.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,288,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,673 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

