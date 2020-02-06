Beam Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $34.57 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00007622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 54,892,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

