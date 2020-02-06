Beaxy Price Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $1,695.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.30 or 0.05961470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00126288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039107 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002939 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,120,516 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

