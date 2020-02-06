Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.20

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BEZ traded up GBX 44 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 579 ($7.62). The company had a trading volume of 3,362,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 545.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 568.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 13.44.

Get Beazley alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.70 ($7.77).

In related news, insider Sally Lake purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Also, insider David Roberts purchased 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.