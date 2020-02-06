Benz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $545.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Benz has a total market capitalization of $374.00 and $545.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benz has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.