BHEX Token (BHT) Achieves Market Cap of $14.58 Million

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One BHEX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and BHEX. BHEX Token has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BHEX Token Profile

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com.

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

