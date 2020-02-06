Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

BIO.B stock opened at $363.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $248.91 and a one year high of $383.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

