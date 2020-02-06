Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BIO opened at $371.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.97 and a 200-day moving average of $349.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $391.22.

In other news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

