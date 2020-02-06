BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions comprises 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $311,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,747 shares of company stock worth $1,301,027 over the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

