BitRewards Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $43,988.00 and $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026654 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00260248 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000708 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 217.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitRewards Token Profile

BIT is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

