Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

