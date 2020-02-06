BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Earns Media Impact Score of -1.00

Headlines about BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackBerry earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted BlackBerry’s ranking:

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BB opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.80. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.