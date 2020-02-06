BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

News coverage about BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackBerry earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected BlackBerry's ranking:

TSE BB opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.21. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$6.48 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.69.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$370.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$7.60 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

